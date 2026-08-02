(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are exploring a move for Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams as they prepare for a significant reshaping of their midfield.



The United States international has rebuilt his reputation after earlier injury problems and strengthened his profile with an impressive World Cup campaign.

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His energy, ball-winning ability and Premier League experience make him an understandable target for a Newcastle side facing uncertainty around several senior players.

He would bring intensity and leadership, although the Magpies may still face competition despite suggestions that Manchester United have stepped away from the race.

Newcastle United monitor Bournemouth midfielder Adams

According to Football Insider, Newcastle have turned their attention to Adams after cooling interest in alternative midfield options.

The report claims Manchester United are no longer expected to pursue the 27-year-old, potentially giving Newcastle a clearer route to negotiations.

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Adams helped Bournemouth secure a sixth-place Premier League finish and their first European qualification before becoming an important figure for the United States at the World Cup, as detailed by Andscape.

Newcastle’s need is increasingly obvious after Sandro Tonali’s departure, while Bruno Guimarães’ future remains uncertain amid Arsenal interest, according to Reuters.

Magpies need a midfielder after Sandro Tonali exit

Adams would give Newcastle defensive discipline, leadership and relentless pressing, but he should not be viewed as a direct creative replacement for Guimarães.

His best work comes from disrupting attacks, protecting the defence and allowing more adventurous midfielders to operate freely.

That could make him especially useful during a period of managerial and squad transition.

Still, the Man United angle deserves caution. talkSPORT recently reported that United were considering Adams, meaning their withdrawal is not universally confirmed.

Bournemouth also have European football and little reason to accept a low offer.

Newcastle should pursue the deal, more so because Sandro Tonali has left the club to join Tottenham and even Bruno Guimaraes could be heading out soon.

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