Man United consider shock move for Arsenal ace Myles Lewis-Skelly

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are exploring an ambitious move for Myles Lewis-Skelly as Michael Carrick looks to add a younger and more technically secure option on the left side of his team.



The Arsenal academy graduate can play at left-back or in central midfield, making him particularly attractive to a manager seeking greater tactical flexibility.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

United have already strengthened their midfield by bringing in Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, while Karl Darlow has added experience in goal.

However, their window remains incomplete, with a long-term left-back still among the positions requiring attention. Signing a leading prospect from a direct rival would also represent a major statement.

Arsenal transfer business could hand Man United opportunity

According to Independent, United are investigating whether Arsenal would be prepared to negotiate.

The Premier League champions would prefer to keep Lewis-Skelly, especially after his strong finish to the campaign, but their position could change if expensive moves for Bruno Guimarães and Vinícius Júnior are completed.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Those arrivals could reduce his opportunities. Guimarães would compete for the left-sided midfield role, while Vinícius could alter Arsenal’s attacking balance and push the club towards selling players to manage its spending.

Lewis-Skelly is not currently among those being actively offered, meaning United may still need to submit a significant proposal before Arsenal seriously consider doing business.

Lewis Hall of Newcastle is also on United’s radar

United need Lewis-Skelly because he offers qualities their existing left-back options do not consistently provide.

He is comfortable receiving possession in tight areas, stepping into midfield and helping his team play through pressure.

That would complement the more direct and overlapping profiles already available to Carrick.

Newcastle’s Lewis Hall is also being pursued, and that parallel interest could affect the deal.

Arsenal may refuse to strengthen a rival, while United could use Hall as a credible alternative rather than meeting an excessive asking price.

Lewis-Skelly would be the more exciting signing because of his versatility and long-term ceiling.

However, convincing Arsenal to sell will remain extremely difficult unless their major incoming deals change his pathway and create genuine pressure to raise funds.

Arsenal contacted by top club to sign English star, journalist expects him to leave this summer