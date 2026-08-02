(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea have received an unexpected attacking boost, with Mykhaylo Mudryk travelling to Hong Kong to join Xabi Alonso’s squad and resume first-team duties.



His return gives the new head coach another naturally quick, direct winger capable of stretching defences and attacking space behind full-backs.

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Chelsea have plenty of technically gifted attackers, but they still need more pace and unpredictability in wide areas.

Mudryk has not yet consistently justified the huge investment made to sign him, although this fresh start offers Alonso an opportunity to assess the player without Chelsea immediately spending another substantial fee on a similar profile.

Romano confirms immediate Mudryk return to Chelsea

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mudryk is flying to Hong Kong to join Chelsea and make himself immediately available to Alonso.

His return follows a lengthy anti-doping process that prevented him from playing matches or training with the first team.

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The FA confirmed that an out-of-competition doping test detected a low concentration of meldonium, a prohibited substance, in Mudryk’s sample.

He was provisionally suspended, charged with anti-doping rule violations and later handed a four-year period of ineligibility by an independent commission.

Mudryk appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Changes to WADA’s technical reporting standards later meant that the concentration found in his sample would not be reported if the same test were conducted under the updated rules.

An agreement was subsequently reached recognising the suspension he had already served, allowing him to return immediately.

Alonso should assess the winger before making decision

For Chelsea, Mudryk’s comeback feels like an unexpected addition during an already active transfer window.

Alonso needs pace and genuine one-against-one ability, and the Ukrainian can provide both.

However, he has spent a long period away from competitive football and should not be expected to return immediately as a regular starter.

Chelsea’s crowded attack could eventually attract loan interest from clubs capable of offering him consistent minutes.

Such proposals would force the Blues to decide whether his development is better served elsewhere or whether his speed gives Alonso valuable squad depth.

Chelsea should delay any transfer decision. Mudryk’s previous inconsistency cannot be ignored, but neither can his acceleration and natural potential.

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