Romano issues Newcastle United update that will excite Arsenal fans the most

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Newcastle United have started searching for a new midfielder as Bruno Guimarães moves closer to joining Arsenal.



The expected departure would remove one of Newcastle’s most influential players at a particularly difficult moment for the club.

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New head coach Matthias Jaissle has arrived during a turbulent transfer window and must quickly reshape a squad facing uncertainty in several positions.

Newcastle need a midfielder who can control possession, progress the ball and provide leadership, rather than simply adding another defensive option.

Replacing those qualities will be essential if the Magpies want to avoid taking another step backwards.

Romano says Newcastle United are looking for a replacement

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have internally accepted that Guimarães is likely to leave and have begun working on potential replacements with Jaissle involved in the process.

🚨🔴⚪️ Newcastle have started plans to bring in a new midfielder with new coach Matthias Jaissle involved… …as Bruno Guimarães is expected to become Arsenal player shortly. pic.twitter.com/n7dwqFGKt2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2026

The midfielder is expected to become an Arsenal player shortly, bringing an end to a transfer saga that has gathered significant momentum.

Jaissle’s involvement is important because Newcastle cannot afford to sign a player who does not suit his approach.

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Their window has already been dominated by managerial change and uncertainty around several senior players rather than the arrival of established first-team reinforcements.

Newcastle are also working on a deal for goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek, but midfield has now become the most urgent area requiring attention.

Rival interest could turn one departure into a crisis

The Guardian reported that the Brazilian missed Newcastle’s flight to their training camp while Arsenal continued pursuing a deal worth around £75 million.

The same report revealed that Joelinton is interested in moving to Saudi Arabia and Joe Willock is wanted by Beşiktaş, creating the possibility of several midfield departures during the same window.

That wider interest should influence Newcastle’s decision. Selling Guimarães may provide a large transfer budget, but rival clubs will know the Magpies are under pressure and could raise their asking prices accordingly.

Arsenal’s move also strengthens a direct Premier League competitor while weakening Jaissle before his first campaign has even started.

Newcastle must sign more than one midfielder if further departures follow. One replacement may cover the Brazilian’s position, but it will not restore his creativity, leadership and tactical importance.

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