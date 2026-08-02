Tottenham ready to make blockbuster move for 'best striker in the world'

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with an ambitious move for Galatasaray’s prolific centre-forward Victor Osimhen as Roberto De Zerbi continues rebuilding his attacking options.



Spurs have made initial approaches worth between £50 million and £55 million, with the Turkish champions seeking closer to £65 million.

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However, that valuation appears optimistic given the striker’s long contract and importance in Istanbul.

Tottenham need a dependable goalscorer because Richarlison’s future remains uncertain, while Dominic Solanke has not completely solved their problems in front of goal.

Adding an explosive, aggressive No.9 would give De Zerbi a natural focal point for his possession-heavy system.

Tottenham interest grows in Victor Osimhen

Tottenham have received sporting approval to begin formal negotiations and believe personal terms would not create a major obstacle, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The Nigerian international scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists across 52 appearances for the Turkish giants last season, numbers that explain why De Zerbi supposedly views him as a transformative signing.

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Nigeria manager Éric Chelle has called Osimhen the ‘best striker in the world‘.

There has been no official approach or direct contact between Tottenham and Galatasaray.

Spurs have already invested heavily in their squad, making another enormous commitment difficult without significant sales.

Rival interest could decide negotiations

Tottenham’s need for another striker may depend heavily on what happens with Richarlison.

The Guardian reports that De Zerbi wants the Brazilian to remain but admitted the player has not made his future clear.

With less than a year remaining on his contract, a departure could create both space and urgency for a replacement.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Atlético Madrid have also been linked with the Galatasaray star, which could push the price higher and weaken Tottenham’s negotiating position.

He would be an outstanding tactical fit, offering pace, pressing and ruthless finishing.

Still, Spurs should be cautious. A deal near £60 million would look exceptional, but paying more than £100 million after an already expensive window could place too much pressure on one signing.

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