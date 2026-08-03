(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace attacker Mylo Bernard this summer.

According to Sam Dean from The Telegraph, they are closing in on the signing of the 16-year-old.

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Bernard is highly rated across England, and he has a bright future. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Arsenal. They are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and investing in young talents will be a priority.

They have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could play a key role in the development of the Crystal Palace prodigy as well. The Eagles will not want to lose a talented young player like him, but it seems that Arsenal are now in pole position to complete the move.

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The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be exciting for the 16-year-old. It will be a step up in his career, and he will look to establish himself as an important first-team player in future. The 16-year-old is expected to join up with the Arsenal youth team for now.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can sign the player for a reasonable amount of money. The deal could prove to be a solid investment for the future.

Arsenal won the Premier League title last season, and they will be hoping to defend their domestic crown. They will look to go all the way in the UEFA Champions League as well. It remains to be seen whether they can finish the window strongly and sign a couple of game-changers this summer. They need more quality in the wide areas and a reliable central midfielder as well.