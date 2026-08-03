Arteta sends clear message to Vinícius Júnior ahead of potential move to Arsenal

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal are stepping up their attempt to land one of world football’s most dangerous attackers, with Mikel Arteta personally involved in convincing Vinícius Júnior to move to north London.



The Gunners need another elite left-sided forward because their attack can still become overly dependent on Bukayo Saka, while the output from the opposite flank has not always matched their title ambitions.

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Their summer has so far been measured, with Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis arriving and Piero Hincapié’s move becoming permanent.

Adding a proven match-winner on the left would transform a sensible window into a genuine statement of intent.

Arteta takes control of Arsenal transfer mission

According to AS, Arteta has directly explained how central Vinícius would be to Arsenal’s plans.

The message is that the project could be built largely around him, offering a level of importance that is no longer guaranteed at Real Madrid.

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Arsenal’s interest therefore goes beyond simply adding another winger.

Vinícius would bring explosive pace, one-on-one quality and the ability to decide major matches without the team dominating possession.

His unresolved contract situation gives Arsenal hope, although no agreement between the clubs has been confirmed.

His representatives have also denied that a deal is already in place, meaning the player’s final decision remains the key factor.

Contract uncertainty creates opportunity for the Gunners

Reuters reported that Arteta expects further reinforcements as Arsenal prepare to defend their league title, underlining that the club still sees room to improve.

A marquee left winger would address their clearest attacking need and create more space for Saka, Martin Ødegaard and the central striker.

The difficulty is financial. Madrid could demand an enormous fee, while the player’s wages would test Arsenal’s salary structure.

Interest from another European heavyweight or a Saudi club could also trigger an auction.

Arsenal should push hard but set a firm limit. Arteta’s personal involvement is a major advantage, yet the player must clearly show that he wants the move before Arsenal reshape their entire window around him.

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