(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal this summer.

According to a report from the Sun, they are preparing an offer of £30 million for the 19-year-old midfielder.

Bernal had an impressive season with Barcelona last year, and he scored five goals in all competitions. The report claims that Barcelona consider him an “untouchable” asset and they are not interested in selling the player.

However, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is an admirer of the player, and he has placed Bernal at the top of his wishlist. It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa can convince Barcelona with an attractive offer.

The Spanish champions have already turned down offers in the region of £25 million for the player, and it is unlikely that they will be swayed by the £30 million offer from Aston Villa. The West Midlands club might need to pay a lot more in order to convince them.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old had a breakthrough campaign with Barcelona last year, and he has no reason to leave the club. He might prefer to continue with his boyhood club and establish himself as an important player for the Spanish champions. It will be difficult for Aston Villa to convince the youngster to leave one of the biggest clubs in the world, where he has had ample opportunities.

He played 33 matches for them across all competitions last season. Even though he’s not a regular starter, he had ample exposure last season, and he will hope to play a lot more this season.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Aston Villa could use more quality in the middle of the park, and there is no doubt the 19-year-old would be a solid long-term acquisition.