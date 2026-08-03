Two Champions League clubs offer Man City star chance to move on

Jack Grealish celebrates a goal for Everton (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

A return to Aston Villa would be the romantic option for Jack Grealish, it’s just a question of numbers.

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Jack Grealish was freed from his gilded Man City prison last season with a loan move to Everton which was working out well for everyone until he picked up an injury and missed the last third of the season.

Now he’s back at City, but all parties want him to move on. A return to Everton is certainly on the cards, but the attacker has other options. A report from the Sun puts two very interesting ideas on the table.

Jack Grealish has European chance – or romantic option at home

They claim that Atletico Madrid are interested, with manager Diego Simeone keen on Grealish’s “work rate on and off the ball.”

The 30 year old still has plenty to give, and Simeone has previously signed English players like Kieran Trippier and Conor Gallagher.

But there’s also the more romantic option – a return to his boyhood club, Aston Villa. Grealish remains a hero there, and it’s long felt like an inevitable next move. If he can adjust his wages to the point where they can afford him, it’s looking increasingly possible.

They’re in the Champions League and can offer City a reasonable fee. Another loan with a purchase option may work too.

Three Saudi clubs are also potentially interested, and the report says they’re willing to offer him between £17m and £21m a year. MLS is also calling – but surely he wants a Champions League move if possible?

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