(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been heavily linked with the move for the Rayo Vallecano defender Pep Chavarria this summer.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, they have now reached an agreement with the Spanish club for the 28-year-old defender, and he has been granted permission to travel to London for his medical with Chelsea.

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Blues needed Pep Chavarria

The Blues needed to sign a quality left-back after the departure of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid. They identified Chavarria as a target, and they will be delighted to have secured an agreement with his club now.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old has shown his quality in Spanish football, and he will look to make his mark in England now. The opportunity to play for Chelsea will be exciting for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies.

The defender is at the peak of his career, and he will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League. Chelsea are paying around €25 million for the defender, and the deal could look like a bargain if he manages to adapt to English football quickly.

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Chavarria will add experience and quality

Chelsea have prioritised experience this summer, and they have already brought in players like Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck. It is clear that Xabi Alonso recognises the lack of leaders in the team. Chelsea have talented young players at their disposal, but they need more leadership and experience. The addition of players like Chavarria should help them improve.

It remains to be seen whether the defender can wrap up the formalities of the deal quickly and join up with his new team ahead of the new season.