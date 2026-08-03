Chelsea FC (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Italian club Como for the transfer of Trevoh Chalobah.

The 27-year-old defender needed to leave Chelsea in order to play more often, and the move to Italy could be ideal for him.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea will receive a package of €36 million for the versatile defender. Chalobah was reportedly keen on moving to Italy this summer, and he wants to play Champions League football with Como.

Regular football at the Italian club could help him improve further and fulfil his potential. At Chelsea, he would have been a squad player. He is at the peak of his career, and he needs to play every week. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can replace him properly.

They could use a dynamic defender like him who can operate on the flanks as well as centrally.

Chelsea are looking to build a team capable of competing with Arsenal and Manchester City. They had a disappointing season last year, and they failed to secure European qualification. A club of their stature should be pushing for trophies regularly and competing in the UEFA Champions League.

They have brought in a new manager, and they have invested in quality players this summer. They will be hoping to bounce back strongly. Having useful utility players like Chalobah is essential to building a quality team, and it remains to be seen how they will replace him.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old defender will hope to focus on his football now that his long-term future has been sorted. It remains to be seen whether he can adapt to Italian football quickly and establish himself as a key player for Como.