Inter Milan push for €40m defensive leader as Tottenham talks advance

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Inter Milan are stepping up their pursuit of a new defensive leader as they attempt to reshape Cristian Chivu’s squad.



The Serie A side need greater aggression, pace and authority at centre-back following the departures of experienced defenders Stefan de Vrij and Francesco Acerbi.

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Their transfer window has largely focused on rebuilding an ageing back line, while efforts to strengthen midfield have moved more slowly.

A proven defender with experience in both Serie A and the Premier League would offer an immediate solution, although Inter must still resolve significant financial issues before the transfer can be completed.

Inter Milan involved in negotiations with Tottenham

According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter are negotiating with Tottenham over a deal worth around €40 million for Cristian Romero.

The clubs appear to be moving closer, but differences over the defender’s salary and the commission requested by his representatives remain unresolved.

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Romero would bring leadership, physicality and familiarity with Italian football after his previous spells with Genoa and Atalanta.

His arrival could also lead to Benjamin Pavard leaving, helping Inter manage both their wage bill and the number of defensive options in the squad.

Meanwhile, Liverpool continue to demand around €40 million for Curtis Jones, another important target for Chivu.

Barcelona interest could complicate deal for Inter

Inter’s need for Romero is clear, but the deal remains far from risk-free.

talkSPORT reports that the Nerazzurri have held talks with Tottenham and the player’s representatives, while Barcelona remain an attractive alternative for the Argentina international.

Manchester United and Arsenal have also been linked, meaning Inter could face stronger competition if negotiations continue to drag.

That rival interest may force Inter to improve their salary proposal or commission package, while Tottenham can use it to resist accepting less than their valuation.

Romero would be an excellent signing because he offers the intensity and experience Inter’s changing defence requires.

However, the club should avoid overcommitting financially while also trying to fund the Jones deal. Selling Pavard may ultimately be the step that unlocks both moves.

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