Newcastle United players huddle prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Sunderland at St James' Park on March 22, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Feyenoord attacker Anis Hadj Moussa.

According to reports, the Dutch outfit is willing to sell the player for the right price, and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can get the deal done.

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Newly appointed Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle has previously tried to sign the player and bring him to Saudi Arabia, and he is now prepared to sign the player for the Magpies.

Journalist Dennis Kranenburg claims (h/t Feyenoord Pings): “Newcastle United are interested in Hadj Moussa. Their new coach had previously tried to bring him to Saudi Arabia, so he’s a big fan of Hadj Moussa. If the right offer comes along, I can’t imagine him staying,” he said.

Newcastle need more quality on the flanks, and Moussa could prove to be an excellent acquisition. They sanctioned the departure of Anthony Gordon earlier this summer, and they need to replace the international properly. The Algerian has the physical and technical attributes for English football, and he could be a key player for Newcastle.

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Moussa scored 14 goals last season and picked up seven assists as well. He will look to establish himself as an important player for Newcastle and hit the Ground running in the Premier League. The player is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge.

If he manages to impress with Newcastle, he might be able to secure a bigger move in future. The Magpies had a disappointing season last year, and they have lost key players. Eddie Howe has left the club as well. They are going through a period of transition and need to plug the gaps in their squad before the new season begins.