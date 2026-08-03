Journalist terms Chelsea transfer 'done deal' after agreement over contract

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea appear close to completing another key part of their summer rebuild after reportedly agreeing a deal with Rayo Vallecano for Pep Chavarría.



The Spanish defender is expected to cost €25 million, with another €5 million potentially due in bonuses.

Xabi Alonso needs a specialist on the left after Marc Cucurella’s move to Real Madrid created a clear vacancy.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Jorrel Hato can cover the role, but Chelsea still require a natural full-back who can overlap, defend aggressively and provide width.

Following a busy window built around immediate first-team upgrades, this move would address one of the squad’s clearest remaining weaknesses.

Agreement and long term contract decision taken

According to journalist Nicolò Schira, Chelsea have agreed a €25 million fee with Rayo Vallecano, plus €5 million in bonuses.

Chavarría has also reportedly accepted personal terms on a contract running until 2032, suggesting the deal has moved beyond preliminary discussions.

The transfer fits Chelsea’s wider summer strategy. Sports Mole reports that the Blues have already added Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra, Geovany Quenda, Emmanuel Emegha and Danny Welbeck.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Chavarría would balance that business by strengthening a defensive position rather than adding another attacker.

His versatility would also allow Alonso to switch between a back four and wing-back system without using another player in an unfamiliar role.

Deal makes sense for Chelsea despite adaptation risks

Chavarría is not the glamorous name normally associated with Chelsea’s biggest transfers, but that may be why the deal makes sense.

He is energetic, experienced and capable of playing as a traditional left-back or an attacking wing-back.

At 28, he should arrive ready to contribute immediately rather than needing several seasons of development.

Bayer Leverkusen were also interested, so Chelsea’s progress has prevented a potential bidding battle involving Alonso’s former club.

That rival link could have pushed Rayo’s demands higher, while the player’s preference for Stamford Bridge appears to have helped Chelsea reach a compromise.

€25 million plus bonuses is fair value. The Premier League will test him, but Chelsea need dependable width and experience more than another long-term project.

Sources: Chelsea and Man City have “opened talks” over signing underrated 31-goal star