(Photo by Ayush Kumar/Getty Images)

Chelsea are pushing to solve one of the few remaining weaknesses in their squad, with advanced negotiations reportedly underway for Porto’s first-choice goalkeeper Diogo Costa.



Xabi Alonso has inherited a talented group, but the position between the posts still lacks the certainty expected from a team aiming to challenge for the Premier League and Champions League.

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Chelsea have spent much of the window reshaping the squad and creating room for new arrivals, yet they have not secured a clear long-term upgrade in goal.

A proven international who is comfortable in possession would suit Alonso’s build-up approach and could immediately raise confidence across the defence.

Chelsea enter talks to sign Portuguese goalkeeper

Journalist Pedro Almeida claims Chelsea and Porto are now in advanced talks over a transfer.

The update represents a significant development after weeks of interest, although neither club has officially confirmed that an agreement is close.

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Chelsea’s need is easy to understand. Robert Sánchez has delivered some strong performances but has not always provided consistent security, while the future of other goalkeepers remains uncertain.

The Porto captain offers leadership, sharp reflexes and the ability to begin attacks with accurate passing.

He would not simply arrive as competition; he would be expected to become Alonso’s long-term number one and bring the stability Chelsea have lacked in recent seasons.

Former Portugal international goalkeeper Eduardo has described Costa as ‘one of the best goalkeepers‘.

Player Club League Matches Minutes Clean Sheets Diogo Costa FC Porto Primeira Liga ~33 2,907 21 Robert Sánchez Chelsea Premier League 35 3,039 8 Backup GKs (e.g., Jørgensen) Chelsea Premier League 3 379 1

Costa’s record of 2025/26 compared to Chelsea goalkeepers

Porto’s valuation and rival interest could decide the deal

Portuguese newspaper Record previously reported that Chelsea were prepared to offer around €40 million, while Porto were unlikely to accept less than the goalkeeper’s €60 million release clause.

It also mentioned interest from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, which could strengthen Porto’s negotiating position if either club enters the race.

Chelsea should increase their offer without automatically paying the full clause.

Their busy window has required careful squad management, and another expensive deal must deliver an immediate improvement.

The Portuguese international appears well suited to Alonso’s football and is young enough to hold the position for years, but Chelsea must move decisively before rival interest creates an auction.

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