La Liga giants ready to offer Jack Grealish escape route out of Man City

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Atlético Madrid have emerged as a surprise destination for Jack Grealish as Manchester City look increasingly likely to approve his departure.



The England international needs a permanent home after spending last season on loan at Everton, where a foot injury interrupted an encouraging spell.

Atlético could offer him a fresh environment and a system that values hard work, ball retention and tactical discipline.

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Diego Simeone already has several wide options, but Grealish’s ability to slow matches down, draw fouls and protect possession could bring a different dimension.

Atlético’s active window has strengthened the squad, although another experienced attacker would further increase their depth.

Atletico Madrid are interest in Jack Grealish

According to The Sun, Atlético are considering a move because Simeone admires Grealish’s attitude and believes his playing style could suit Spanish football.

However, the 30-year-old would not be guaranteed a starting position because the club already have strong competition across the attacking areas.

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Atlético have continued refreshing their squad by adding players with technical quality, including South Korean international Kang-in Lee.

Grealish could provide further creativity, experience and versatility, particularly during a demanding season across multiple competitions.

Everton are exploring another move after his productive loan spell, while Aston Villa are considering an emotional reunion with their former captain.

Interest from Saudi Arabia and MLS gives Manchester City additional options and could drive up the financial package.

Everton and Villa interest could complicate Spanish move

Atlético would offer Grealish Champions League football and the opportunity to rebuild his reputation away from the intense English spotlight.

Simeone may also appreciate his willingness to track runners, retain possession under pressure and win fouls in dangerous areas.

However, Everton can offer familiarity and a clearer starting role, while Villa provide the emotional attraction of returning to his boyhood club.

Those alternatives may be more appealing if Grealish prioritises regular Premier League football over a rotational position in Madrid.

Atlético should only proceed if City accept a modest fee or a loan containing a realistic purchase option.

Grealish remains technically gifted, but his age, wages and recent injury record make a major investment risky.

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