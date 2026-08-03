Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool is challenged by Matheus Cunha of Manchester United -during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on May 03, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Galatasaray defender, Wilfried Singo.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Turkish club, and the Premier League clubs are “actively scouting” him, according to FootballMuse. They will have to pay around €40 million in order to get the deal done.

Singo can operate as a full-back as well as a central defender. He could prove to be a very useful acquisition for both clubs.

The 25-year-old Ivory Coast international will be attracted to the idea of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Liverpool need more depth in the right-back department, especially with the way Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong struggled with injury problems last season.

Signing Singo could prove to be a wise decision. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay the asking price.

On the other hand, Manchester United could use more competition for places in the full-back department. Singo can operate on either flank and centrally. He could be the ideal utility man for them at the back.

They have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need more quality at their disposal so that they can rotate the squad and keep the key players fresh.

The €40 million asking price is certainly affordable for both Premier League clubs, and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to pay up for him.

The 25-year-old is entering the peak years of his career, and this is the right time for him to join an elite club. Liverpool and Manchester United will be able to provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies.