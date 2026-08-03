Liverpool players huddle together on the pitch. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the PSG defender Illia Zabarnyi.

According to a report from DaveOcKop, the defender’s representatives have offered the player to the Premier League club, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to get the deal done.

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Liverpool could use Illia Zabarnyi

The 23-year-old has done well since joining the French outfit, but he struggled for game time in the Champions League. Liverpool could use more depth in the defensive unit, and the former Bournemouth defender could be a useful acquisition. He knows the Premier League well, and he could settle in quickly and make an immediate impact.

Ibrahima Konate left Liverpool during the summer transfer window after his contract expired, and they need more options at their disposal.

Zabarnyi could be an interesting option for them, especially if they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money. The French outfit paid around £57 million to sign the player from the English club, and they will not want to lose him for cheap. Liverpool will have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

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Liverpool move might not be ideal for Zabarnyi

In theory, the move seems ideal for Liverpool, but paying a premium for ̉Zabarnyi would not make a lot of sense. He might not start regularly for the Premier League club, and they will not want to spend a lot of money on him. Also, the 23-year-old defender will not want to join a team where he might not be a guaranteed starter.

Virgi van Dijk and Jeremy Jacquet are expected to start for Liverpool at the back next season. They need more depth in the defensive unit, and perhaps someone with more experience and willing to accept the role of a squad player would be ideal.