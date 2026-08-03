Liverpool refuse to re-engage in €100m deal after being approached by intermediaries

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool have decided not to revive their pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, despite intermediaries testing whether the Reds would return to the table.



The decision may frustrate supporters hoping for another explosive attacker, but it shows the club are unwilling to chase a player whose priority appears to be Real Madrid.

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Liverpool still need more pace, dribbling and depth on the flanks after reshaping their forward line.

Their window has already brought in defender Jérémy Jacquet and attacker Víctor Muñoz, yet a high-level winger remains one of the clearest gaps in Andoni Iraola’s squad.

Liverpool rejected a second chance for Diomande

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain were approached about re-entering the race after negotiations between Madrid and Leipzig slowed.

Both clubs refused because they believe the 19-year-old remains fully committed to joining the Spanish giants.

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Madrid have already agreed personal terms with the Ivory Coast international, but the transfer has been delayed by discussions over the structure of the add-ons.

Liverpool previously viewed Diomande as an ideal long-term option on either wing.

However, returning now would risk wasting valuable time and potentially increasing Leipzig’s demands without changing the player’s preferred destination.

Barcola alternative makes decision easier for the Reds

The Guardian reports that Liverpool have turned their attention towards Bradley Barcola, who has emerged as a leading attacking target.

The PSG winger would provide the speed, direct running and one-on-one threat Iraola still needs, although his club’s valuation makes that deal difficult as well.

Real Madrid’s firm grip on Diomande means Liverpool would enter negotiations from a weak position.

PSG stepping aside reduces the competition, but it does not change the player’s preference and could simply leave Liverpool bidding against themselves.

Walking away is the correct decision. Diomande is an outstanding talent, but spending more than €100 million on someone waiting for Madrid would be poor planning.

Liverpool should use their resources on a winger who genuinely sees Anfield as the first choice rather than a backup destination.

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