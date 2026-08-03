Liverpool told to consider controversial Trent Alexander-Arnold return

Liverpool have been urged to put emotion aside and consider bringing Trent Alexander-Arnold back after only one season at Real Madrid.



The suggestion is controversial following the manner of his departure and the hostile reaction from sections of the fanbase, but the footballing argument is becoming harder to ignore.

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Conor Bradley remains months away from returning after a serious knee injury, while Jeremie Frimpong has often looked more natural in an advanced role.

Liverpool have signed Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Muñoz during their current window, yet neither arrival directly solves the shortage at right-back.

Their business has added defensive potential and attacking depth, but the squad still lacks a proven creator from that position.

Pundit urges Liverpool to explore shock return

Speaking on talkSPORT’s Transfer Insiders, Angelina Kelly argued that Liverpool should investigate whether a reunion is possible rather than allowing resentment to control their decision.

She acknowledged why supporters felt betrayed but added:

“I know what it’s like for a player to, in your opinion, betray the club – especially one of your own, especially being a Liverpudlian. I get it,” Kelly stated.

“When Real Madrid come calling, it is hard to say no – we have to be honest with that – and he’s made the move and it hasn’t really worked out. And you look at Liverpool and you think do they need a new right-back? I mean, Frimpong didn’t look great last season – I think he’s probably better playing further forward – Bradley injured… I think maybe they should cut their losses and just explore the Trent situation.”

Alexander-Arnold started only 14 league matches during a difficult first season in Spain.

His position has become less secure following Real Madrid’s signing of Denzel Dumfries, potentially opening the door to reduced minutes or a summer exit.

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Liverpool’s need is obvious because Bradley remains unavailable and Frimpong’s attacking instincts do not fully replace Alexander-Arnold’s passing control.

Would the Reds consider the controversial decision?

Bradley is still “way off” returning, as per official Liverpool website, making right-back one of Andoni Iraola’s clearest squad concerns.

Alexander-Arnold understands the club, the league and the demands of Anfield, so he would require far less adaptation than an unfamiliar signing.

His creativity could also improve Liverpool against opponents who defend deeply.

The barriers are emotional and financial. Madrid would expect a meaningful fee, while many supporters still resent how he left.

Dumfries’ arrival could weaken Madrid’s negotiating position, although interest from another club would quickly complicate matters.

Liverpool should explore the conditions without making promises. A reasonably priced reunion would strengthen the team immediately, but only if the player genuinely wants to rebuild trust.

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