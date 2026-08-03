Juventus' Dutch midfielder #8 Teun Koopmeiners waves to supporters at the end of the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Roma at Allianz Stadium in Turin, on September 1, 2024. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)

Teun Koopmeiners has been linked with a move away from Juventus this summer.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Koopmeiners is a target for clubs like Manchester United, and Juventus is prepared to sanction his departure for the right price. The Netherlands midfielder is no longer a key player for the Italian outfit, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

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Asking price set for Teun Koopmeiners

Juventus are holding out for a fee of around €30 million from his departure. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United is willing to pay that kind of money for the 28-year-old.

The 28-year-old midfielder has the experience and the technical attributes to do well in English football, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United is prepared to give him an opportunity in English football.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are not the only English club keen on the 28-year-old. Aston Villa are monitoring his situation as well.

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Koopmeiners needs a move

Koopmeiners will be hoping to play regularly at his next club, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United or Aston Villa is willing to provide him with that opportunity. He will not want to sit on the bench at a big club at this stage of his career.

Meanwhile, Juventus will have to be realistic with the asking price as well. Aston Villa or Manchester United will not want to pay €30 million for someone who is unwanted at the Italian club right now. They will look to negotiate a far more reasonable deal.

The Netherlands international will look to sort out his long-term future and focus on his football as well.