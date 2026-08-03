(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Racing Santander defender Jorge Salinas.

The 19-year-old is reportedly on Barcelona’s radar as well. He has a €16 million release clause in his contract, and a report from The Mirror claims that the Red Devils are keen on him.

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Man United could use Jorge Salinas

They need more depth in the left-back department, and Salinas could prove to be an excellent long-term acquisition. He is highly rated in Spain, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into a key player for Manchester United with the right guidance. He could be the ideal long-term replacement for Luke Shaw at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down for the Spanish defender. It would be a major step up in his career. If the move goes through, Salinas will hope to play often in the Premier League. Regular game time in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

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Salinas could prove to be a bargain

The €16 million asking price is quite reasonable for a player of his potential and talent. He could easily justify the investment in the long-term. The transfer could prove to be a masterstroke in the long run if he manages to adapt to English quickly and establish himself as a key player for Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Barcelona could be an exciting opportunity for the player as well. The Spanish champions are looking to bring him in as a replacement for Joao Cancelo. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.