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Arsenal are closing in on a major midfield signing, with Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimarães expected to undergo a medical ahead of a deal worth almost £80 million.



The move would add another proven Premier League leader to Mikel Arteta’s squad and strengthen an area where the champions want more control, aggression and creativity.

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Although Declan Rice and Martín Zubimendi already provide an elite base, Guimarães can operate as a No.6 or No.8, giving Arteta greater tactical freedom.

For Newcastle, losing their captain would create a serious leadership problem and leave new coach Matthias Jaissle needing an immediate replacement.

Arsenal set to conduct Bruno Guimarães medical

According to The Athletic, Guimarães is set to complete medical checks as Arsenal push to finalise a transfer valued at close to £80 million.

The Brazilian has been central to Newcastle’s rise, combining progressive passing, defensive intensity and the confidence to take responsibility under pressure.

Arsenal need that profile because Arteta wants stronger internal competition rather than basic squad depth.

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Reuters reports that the club have signed Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis, while Piero Hincapié’s loan has become permanent.

Their window has therefore been measured rather than spectacular, and Guimarães would represent the first genuine blockbuster arrival of the summer.

The deal could complete Mikel Arteta’s midfield

From Arsenal’s perspective, the deal is expensive but logical. Guimarães already understands the Premier League, can handle physical matches and would allow Rice to move higher when required.

His ability to receive the ball under pressure should also improve Arsenal’s control in difficult away games and major European fixtures.

The absence of a serious rival bidder currently helps Arsenal avoid an auction, although Newcastle’s search for a replacement could delay the final steps.

A late approach from another club would strengthen Newcastle’s position, but Arsenal now appear too advanced to be easily overtaken.

£80 million is a premium fee, yet Arsenal are buying immediate quality and leadership rather than potential.

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