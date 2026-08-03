Chelsea make crucial decision over the future of French defender Benoît Badiashile

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are moving closer to reducing their overcrowded defence, with Napoli progressing in negotiations for a loan deal involving an option to buy Benoît Badiashile.



The proposed move would give the French centre-back a chance to revive his career after injuries and inconsistent playing time limited his impact at Stamford Bridge.

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Napoli need another physically strong defender capable of playing on the left side of central defence, while Chelsea must create space following another busy transfer window.

The arrival of Maxence Lacroix has increased competition, leaving Xabi Alonso with more centre-backs than he can realistically use during a season without European football.

Fresh talks take place over loan agreement

According to Santi Aouna, Chelsea and Napoli are close to finding an agreement.

Discussions centre on an initial loan containing an option to purchase, while Badiashile is open to continuing his career in Serie A.

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Further negotiations are planned as both clubs attempt to settle the remaining details.

Chelsea initially preferred a permanent sale, but their position appears to have softened as Alonso continues trimming his squad.

Lacroix’s arrival, alongside established options such as Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana and Tosin Adarabioyo, has pushed Badiashile further down the hierarchy.

Napoli, meanwhile, can offer a clearer route to regular minutes and a less frantic style of football that may better suit his strengths.

Interest in Badiashile could strengthen Chelsea position

The structure of the agreement remains the biggest issue. Football Italia previously reported that Chelsea valued the defender at around €30 million and were reluctant to accept a loan without a guaranteed purchase.

Napoli’s transfer restrictions also mean they must carefully manage their spending and may need player sales before committing to a permanent investment.

Real Sociedad have also approached Badiashile, while Napoli are considering alternatives including Federico Gatti, Tiago Gabriel and Jean-Clair Todibo.

Those links could influence negotiations in both directions: Chelsea can use rival interest to demand stronger terms, but Napoli can walk away if the Blues remain inflexible.

The move makes sense for everyone, provided Chelsea secure a meaningful loan fee and a realistic pathway towards a permanent sale.

Badiashile still has useful qualities, but regular football in Italy may be his best chance to rebuild confidence and value.

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