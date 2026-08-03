Liverpool are looking to sign Bradley Barcola from PSG this summer, and they have opened club-to-club talks in order to sign the attacker.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have indicated a desire to offer around €100 million for the player, but PSG are demanding a lot more.

The player is reportedly very keen on joining the Premier League club, but the two teams will have to finalise an agreement first. It remains to be seen whether PSG is willing to sanction his departure for a reasonable amount of money.

Romano wrote on X: “Understand official club to club talks between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola have started. LFC indicated initial bid value over €100m, still far from PSG requests — but talks are on. Barcola wants Liverpool, as exclusively revealed since May.”

The 23-year-old is an exceptional player with a bright future, and he could be a star for Liverpool. They need more quality on the flanks, and the French International will add goals and creativity to the team. He is excellent when it comes to beating defenders in one-versus-one situations and driving the team forward. He will add some unpredictability in the final third.

Barcola registered 20 goal contributions last season, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him. He has been a squad player for PSG, but he is too good to sit on the bench. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can finalise an agreement with the French outfit in the coming weeks.

The fact that the player wants to join the club will come as a major boost for Liverpool, and they will hope that PSG eventually lower their demands.

They need to improve multiple areas this summer, and investing over the odds on the French attacker might not be possible for them. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.