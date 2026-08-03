(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s hopes of adding a new left-sided attacker have suffered a major setback, with Al-Hilal moving aggressively for Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye.



The Senegal international has been admired at Old Trafford because of his ability to carry the ball, beat defenders and play across several attacking positions.

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Michael Carrick’s side have already strengthened midfield by signing Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, but their summer rebuild still lacks another unpredictable forward.

Everton’s valuation, combined with Al-Hilal’s spending power, now threatens to remove one of United’s preferred options before they have even made a formal bid.

Al-Hilal have advantage over Man United in the race

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Everton will only seriously consider selling Ndiaye if their asking price of around £75 million is met, with Al-Hilal currently better placed than United to satisfy both the transfer fee and the player’s wage expectations.

The Saudi club are preparing an opening proposal worth roughly €60 million, but Everton consider that figure well below their demands.

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This is a serious blow for Man United because Ndiaye offers exactly the profile their attack is missing.

He can start from the left, move centrally and create chances through individual skill rather than relying entirely on structured possession.

Aston Villa’s interest, along with monitoring from Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham, could make the situation even harder by giving Everton several possible buyers and reducing any pressure to negotiate with United.

United risk leaving a major gap in attack

talkSPORT has also reported that Al-Hilal have opened talks, while Everton remain protected by Ndiaye’s long contract.

United therefore face a difficult choice: accelerate their interest and risk paying an inflated fee, or move quickly to an alternative before another target disappears.

Walking away at more than £70 million may be financially sensible, but missing out would still expose a weakness in United’s window.

Tielemans and Santos have improved the centre of the pitch, yet Carrick still needs a wide attacker capable of changing matches on his own.

Everton’s interest in Jamie Leweling also suggests they are preparing for a possible sale, but that does not mean they will offer United any discount.

Unless Ndiaye strongly prioritises remaining in the Premier League, Al-Hilal’s financial advantage could end United’s hopes.

Vitalii Ndiaye’s Everton teammate Mykolenko has described him as the ‘most skilful player‘ in the Premier League.

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