Randal Kolo Muani of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates a goal with teammates (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Italian champions Inter Milan are interested in signing the 28-year-old central defender, and they have a verbal agreement in place with the Premier League club regarding a move for the South American.

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Cristian Romero deal agreed

According to reports from Argentina via Roundtable.Io, the two clubs have agreed on a deal worth around €40 million for the defender. It remains to be seen whether the Italian club is willing to pay up and get the deal across the line.

They could use more quality in the defensive unit, and Romero would be a solid acquisition. The 28-year-old has been a key player for Tottenham since joining the club, and he has helped them win the UEFA Europa League. He has won major trophies with his country as well, and he will look to join a bigger club now. He has been consistently linked with an exit from Tottenham in recent years.

Inter Milan will be able to provide him with the opportunity to fight for major trophies. The defender will be hoping to sort out his future quickly so that he can focus on his football.

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Spurs need to reinvest Romero funds

€40 million seems like a reasonable amount of money for a player of his quality, and the Italian outfit will need to decide quickly. Tottenham will be hoping to sort out the move and focus on improving their team.

They have been very active in the transfer market so far, and they have done well to improve the defensive unit and the midfield. They will now hope to add quality attackers before the window closes. After a disappointing season last year, they will be looking to bounce back strongly.