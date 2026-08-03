Tottenham may struggle to sign Gakpo from Liverpool despite holding positive talks

Tottenham Hotspur’s search for another versatile attacker has led them towards an ambitious move for Cody Gakpo.



Positive discussions with the player’s representatives suggest Spurs have received encouragement, but Liverpool’s refusal to entertain a sale creates a major obstacle.

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Roberto De Zerbi needs an attacker who can start from the left, operate through the middle and add reliable goals.

Tottenham have spent heavily rebuilding several areas of the squad, yet their window still lacks a proven forward capable of immediately raising the level of the attack.

Gakpo’s Premier League experience, physical strength and tactical flexibility make him an obvious fit.

Tottenham hold talks despite Liverpool resistance

According to TEAMtalk, Gakpo’s camp have responded positively to Tottenham’s plans and the Dutch international is open to considering a new challenge.

Spurs returned to the market after their proposed move for Bournemouth youngster Eli Junior Kroupi collapsed because of injury, leaving De Zerbi short of the additional attacking option he wants.

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Liverpool, however, are planning for the new campaign with Gakpo and have given Tottenham little encouragement.

He remains useful because he can cover the left wing and centre-forward positions, especially while Hugo Ekitike is unavailable.

Spurs are also pursuing Manchester City winger Savinho, while Ferran Torres has been discussed as an alternative. Those links give Tottenham options, but also reduce the urgency to overpay.

Spurs ready to move despite heavy summer spending

The Times reports that Tottenham have already spent around £237 million during an aggressive window, adding players including Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke.

De Zerbi still expects two or three more arrivals, showing why another attacker remains a priority despite the club’s major investment.

Gakpo would suit Spurs extremely well. He is powerful, technically secure and capable of contributing in several attacking roles.

However, paying a huge premium to convince a direct Premier League rival would be risky after such an expensive summer.

Liverpool’s own search for attacking reinforcements could eventually soften their stance, but Tottenham cannot rely on that.

Continued talks for Savinho provide useful leverage, and unless Gakpo pushes strongly for the move, Spurs may be better served targeting a club genuinely prepared to sell.

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