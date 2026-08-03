Roberto De Zerbi looks on prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Norwegian international attacker Andreas Schjelderup.

According to reports via Bola na Rede, they have submitted the first offer to sign the Norwegian attacker. Apparently, Tottenham have offered €45 million for the attacker, and the whole package will be worth around €55 million.

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Spurs working on Schjelderup deal

Benfica have not turned down the offer from the English club, but they are looking to improve the structure of the deal. The Portuguese outfit is looking to receive a €50 million fixed fee for the player, with the rest in bonuses. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a structure that benefits them.

Schjelderup is highly rated across Europe, and there is no doubt that he could prove to be a top-quality acquisition for the north London club. They need more cutting-edge in the final third, and the 22-year-old will help them improve going forward. He can help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.

The Norway International has been linked with multiple clubs in recent months. Tottenham have acted quickly in order to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

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Andreas Schjelderup could be an asset

The 22-year-old has all the tools to develop into a future star. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him and help him fulfil his potential. The difference in valuation between the two clubs is hardly significant, and it is fair to assume that they could come to terms soon.

The Norway International will certainly look to sort out his long-term future quickly and focus on playing regularly in English football this summer.