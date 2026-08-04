After Guimaraes & Vinicius: Arsenal have a plan in place for their next big signing

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s ambitious summer plans now extend beyond headline pursuits in midfield and attack, with another defender becoming an urgent priority following William Saliba’s injury.



The Gunners are working on major deals for Bruno Guimarães and Vinícius Júnior, but Mikel Arteta cannot afford to overlook the area that provided the foundation for their title-winning campaign.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Saliba’s absence removes pace, composure and authority from the back line, while fitness concerns surrounding other defenders leave Arsenal vulnerable.

Their window has already brought Christos Tzolis and Illan Meslier, with Piero Hincapié’s move becoming permanent, but defensive insurance is now essential.

Arsenal are searching for defensive reinforcements

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are exploring the market for another defender alongside their expensive moves for Guimarães and Vinícius.

The Premier League’s official report, confirms that Saliba will miss an extended period with a back problem and identifies John Stones as one player previously considered by the Gunners.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Arsenal need a defender who can operate in a high line, recover quickly when opponents counterattack and remain calm when building from the back. Budget management will also be important.

Deals for Guimarães and Vinícius could consume a large part of Arsenal’s available funds, meaning Arteta may prefer a versatile player capable of covering centre-back and right-back rather than an expensive specialist.

Gunners have decided their options in the market

The market is already becoming more complicated. John Stones has joined Inter Milan after attracting interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, removing an experienced free-agent option from the shortlist.

Arsenal have also been linked with Ezri Konsa, but Aston Villa’s strong negotiating position would make that deal expensive.

Interest from other clubs in Arsenal’s remaining targets could push valuations higher, especially because selling teams know the Gunners are responding to an urgent injury problem.

Arsenal should secure a dependable defender before completing another luxury attacking deal.

Guimarães and Vinícius would raise the ceiling of an already excellent squad, but failing to protect the defence could undermine those investments.

Arsenal make breakthrough in pursuit of Crystal Palace youngster