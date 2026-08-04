Mikel Arteta applauds the Arsenal fans (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal remain very interested in signing Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid this summer.

The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his contract with the Spanish club, and they are hoping to agree on a renewal with him. According to a report from SPORT, Florentino Perez is ready to sell the player if he does not sign a new contract with the club.

Arsenal have already been in contact with his agent, and they are prepared to make a big-money move to secure the Brazilian’s signature. Real Madrid reportedly value the player at €170 million. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sanction his departure in the coming weeks.

It is no secret that Arsenal need more cutting edge in the final third, and Vinicius would be a game-changer for them. He is one of the best players in the world, and he could transform Arsenal’s attack.

Meanwhile, the report also claims that Arsenal are prepared to make him the highest-paid player in Premier League history. They won the Premier League title last season, and they will look to dominate English football in the coming seasons. Signing the Brazilian would be a step in the right direction. He could be a world-class acquisition for them.

Arsenal certainly have the finances to break the Bank for him, and it remains to be seen what the player decides. If he refuses to sign a new deal with the Spanish club, they will be under pressure to cash in on him, and Arsenal are waiting to pounce.

Vinicius had 22 goals and 14 assists last season. He won 13 man-of-the-match awards during the World Cup as well. Arsenal need a superstar like him if they want to dominate European football, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.