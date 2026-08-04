Chelsea have a plan in place for Mudryk to revive his career after sudden return

(Photo by Ayush Kumar/Getty Images)

Chelsea are considering sending Mykhailo Mudryk to Strasbourg as they search for the best way to rebuild his career following a long absence from competitive football.



The Ukrainian has returned to first-team activity after his anti-doping suspension was lifted, but immediately placing him into Xabi Alonso’s starting plans would be a major risk.

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Chelsea need to restore his fitness, confidence and market value without exposing him to intense Premier League pressure.

Strasbourg could provide regular football in a familiar BlueCo environment, while also gaining an explosive winger capable of bringing pace and unpredictability to their attack.

Chelsea have plans to loan Mudryk to Strasbourg

According to Foot Mercato, Chelsea want to assess Mudryk’s physical condition before deciding his future, but a loan to Strasbourg is becoming a serious option.

He has not played an official match since testing positive for meldonium and being suspended under anti-doping regulations.

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A four-year ban was later imposed, but the case was resolved following an appeal, allowing him to return.

Strasbourg would offer Mudryk the consistent minutes he needs while allowing Chelsea to monitor him closely.

Alonso’s squad already contains several attacking options, and the club’s busy window has added Morgan Rogers and experienced forward Danny Welbeck.

That competition makes an immediate starting role at Stamford Bridge difficult, even if Mudryk performs well during training.

Mudryk is attracting attention from several clubs

A move to France appears sensible, but Mudryk is attracting interest elsewhere.

talkSPORT reports that newly promoted Coventry City are among three Premier League clubs considering a move, with several European sides also monitoring his situation.

Those options may appeal if Mudryk wants to remain in England, but Chelsea could be reluctant to strengthen a domestic rival.

Strasbourg represents the safest solution. Mudryk needs patience and regular football rather than the pressure of immediately proving himself at Chelsea.

His speed and dribbling could make him an important player in Ligue 1, while Strasbourg need more individual threat in wide areas.

However, the loan must include clear playing-time assurances.

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