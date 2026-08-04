Adam Wharton celebrates with his Crystal Palace teammates (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are keen on signing Fenerbahce defender Jayden Oosterwolde this summer.

They need more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and Oosterwolde could prove to be a solid addition.

Palace have recently sanctioned the departure of Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea. They need to replace him properly.

Marc Guehi left the club in January. Palace are in desperate need of quality defenders this summer.

They did quite well last season and ended up winning the UEFA Europa Conference League. They need a quality team in order to do well in the league and in Europe next season. Tightening up at the back will be a priority for them.

According to Sabah, the Eagles are preparing a €20 million offer for the Dutchman, and it remains to be seen whether the Turkish outfit is prepared to let him leave.

Fenerbahce could consider selling the player to comply with the foreign players quota rule, which will encourage Palace.

The opportunity to play in England will be exciting for Oosterwolde as well.

The 25-year-old has done well in Turkey, and he will look to make his mark in England if the move goes through. Palace have a quality team and an ambitious project. He will be tempted to complete the move.

Moving to England would be a step up for him. It would allow Oosterwolde to test himself at the highest level.

If the Eagles manage to get the deal done for €20 million, it would be a shrewd bit of business for them. Oosterwolde has the quality to justify the investment and establish himself as a key player for the Londoners.