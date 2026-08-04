(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s attempt to secure a long-term solution at left-back has run into a major obstacle, with Newcastle United privately insisting Lewis Hall will not be sold.



The 21-year-old is admired at Old Trafford because he combines energy, progressive passing and the ability to move into midfield, qualities that would suit Michael Carrick’s possession-based approach.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

United have already strengthened midfield and added goalkeeping depth during an active window, but left-back remains unresolved.

Luke Shaw’s fitness and age make succession planning necessary, while the current alternatives have not fully established themselves as dependable starters.

Newcastle United have firm stance on Hall

According to The Athletic, United view Hall as their leading left-back target and believe he could be receptive to an Old Trafford move.

Newcastle’s position, however, is that another major departure cannot be approved after Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali were already sold.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

That resistance could become even stronger if Arsenal succeed in signing captain Bruno Guimarães.

Losing three senior stars and then allowing one of the squad’s best young defenders to join another Premier League club would create a serious backlash on Tyneside.

Newcastle also lack an obvious replacement, giving them little sporting reason to negotiate unless United submit an exceptional offer.

Man United face complications to sign Hall

United’s interest makes sense, but the deal currently looks too complicated to dominate the rest of their window.

talkSPORT reports that Myles Lewis-Skelly is being considered as an alternative, while United have already added Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Karl Darlow.

That business has improved the squad, yet Carrick still needs a reliable player to challenge Shaw and provide the athleticism required for a demanding campaign.

Arsenal’s pursuit of Guimarães has a direct impact on United’s chances. If Newcastle sell their captain, their determination to retain other core players will only increase.

Just in: English midfielder told by Man United to leave the club this summer