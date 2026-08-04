Donald Trump at a World Cup press conference (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

US president Donald Trump has weighed in on England’s tactics in the 2-1 defeat to Argentina in Wednesday night’s World Cup semi-final.

Trump, speaking at a press conference ahead of both the World Cup final and third place playoff match this weekend, offered some of his own tactical insights as he questioned the role of Harry Kane as England failed to defend their lead against Argentina.

One of the best strikers in the world, Kane ended up drifting very deep, particularly after Anthony Gordon had put England ahead, and it seems Trump felt that’s where Thomas Tuchel’s side went wrong.

With tonight’s third place contest against France, however, there’s still a chance Kane could finish on a high and win the World Cup Golden Boot, so there’ll likely be some fans tempted to place a Dancebet site bet on that eventuality.

Donald Trump on Harry Kane’s “unusual” role vs Argentina

“You have a great player in England who I’ve played golf with. And he is Harry [Kane] who has been fantastic,” Trump told reporters.

“I think they perhaps made a mistake when they made him a defensive player. What do I know about soccer? They took the lead, and they took their best player and put him on defence.

“We got to be a little offensive, right. But no, I’m not going to call it, what do I know about coaching? But that was a little unusual.”

Kane has mostly had an outstanding season for club and country, but his tendency to drop deep and get involved in the build-up has earned him criticism from other quarters as well.

Outspoken former England midfielder-turned-pundit Paul Scholes slammed Kane and said he’d have found it irritating to play in midfield only to have the top scorer joining you there.

What does the future hold for Harry Kane and England?

Kane is not getting any younger, turning 33 later this month, but he remains in superb form, so it’s not yet clear if he could perhaps make it to the next World Cup with England.

Lionel Messi is still shining for Argentina at the age of 39, having guided them to a second successive final, while Cristiano Ronaldo was also at this World Cup with Portugal at the age of 41, albeit with less impressive results.

Kane could surely still play for the Three Lions at the Euros in two years’ time, but he’s refused to commit to the next World Cup in 2030.

“It’s too early to talk about that. I mean, as a person, it’s always just about taking it year by year and how I feel,” he said.

“The national team is my pride and joy. It’s what I love to do most, more than anything.

“Obviously, four years is a long way away. I’m 33 in the summer, but as you saw on the other end with Messi there, he’s still performing at the highest level. So, I never want to put a limit on these things.

“I’ll address every situation as they come, but for now it’s just about processing another tough loss with this team.”