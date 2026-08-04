A Tottenham Hotspur fan holds up a scarf as a show of support prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has been linked with a move away from the North London club.

The 29-year-old has been quite error-prone since joining Tottenham, and he has been linked with a return to Italy. Juventus and Napoli are showing interest in him, and a report from Calciomercato claims that the player has found a basic agreement with Juventus over personal terms.

It remains to be seen whether the Italian club can secure an agreement with Tottenham now. Juventus need more quality and depth in the goalkeeping department, and Vicario could prove to be an interesting option for them. He has played in Italy with Napoli in the past, and he will be able to settle quickly and make an immediate impact.

Meanwhile, Juventus are hoping to sign the player on loan without an obligation to buy him permanently. A deal like that would not make any sense for Tottenham, and they will hope to get rid of the player permanently. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper will be looking to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football once again. Leaving would be ideal for the player. A return to Italy could help him rebuild his form and confidence with regular football.

The report further claims that Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi rates Vicario highly, and he might not be too keen on letting the player leave this summer. In that case, a move to Juventus could be in major doubt.

It appears that Antonin Kinsky is the first-choice goalkeeper at Tottenham right now, and the Italian manager wants Vicario to be his competitor next season. It will be interesting to see if the 29-year-old is willing to accept a backup role.