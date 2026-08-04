Sunderland could lose a number of key players next summer. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig are interested in signing the Sunderland attacker Chemsdine Talbi.

According to reports from France via BuliNews, the German club is looking at the 21-year-old Moroccan as a potential replacement for Yan Diomande.

The Ivory Coast International has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, and he is expected to join the Spanish club eventually. The German club will need to replace him properly, and Talbi could prove to be the ideal acquisition.

The 21-year-old has a long-term contract with Sunderland until 2030, and he could prove to be an expensive acquisition for Leipzig. However, they are likely to sell Diomande for a premium, and they should have enough money to bring in a quality replacement.

The 21-year-old has impressed with Morocco in the World Cup, and he did quite well with Sunderland in the Premier League as well. He has the technical attributes to do well in the Bundesliga, and he could be an important signing for the German club.

Meanwhile, Sunderland did quite well after promotion last season, and they secured European football for the upcoming campaign. They need to improve the team further in order to deal with the Premier League and European football next season. Losing a key player could be a blow for them. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sanction the departure of the Morocco international in the coming weeks.

The opportunity to play in the Bundesliga could be exciting for Talbi. If he decides to push for a move this summer, it will be difficult for Sunderland to keep him at the club.