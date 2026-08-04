Kevin Nolan, First Team Coach of West Ham United, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham United at Villa Park on October 22, 2023 in Birmingham, England.

West Ham United have sanctioned the departure of Freddie Potts this summer, and former star Kevin Nolan believes that the London club have made a mistake.

Potts will join Belgian side Club Brugge this summer, in a deal worth around £10 million. The midfielder is highly rated at the English club, and he should prove to be an excellent acquisition for the Belgian outfit.

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Hammers should have kept Freddie Potts

It is quite surprising that West Ham have decided to let him leave. The 22-year-old is a young player with a lot of potential, and he could have been an important player for West Ham United in the Championship next season.

Nolan believes that the deal could prove to be a big mistake for West Ham.

“I think this probably could turn out to be a bit of a mistake, but it’s good money for Freddie,” Nolan said to talkSPORT. “I think it’s a great move for Freddie to go to Club Brugge and be able to play in Europe, and play the style he wants. “I’m quite surprised that this has been allowed to happen, if I’m honest. “I thought that he could be one of the players who could stand up this year for West Ham. “It doesn’t make sense to me, but I wish Freddie all the luck because he’s a great kid, lovely family, and I’m sure he’ll go and be successful over there.”

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Potts will be excited about a new challenge

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football. The opportunity to showcase his qualities in Belgium will be exciting for him.

He has been with West Ham United for 17 years, and leaving his boyhood club will probably be slightly disappointing for him, but this is a new challenge for him nonetheless, and he will look to prove himself at a European club now.

Meanwhile, West Ham United have been relegated after a disappointing season last year, and it remains to be seen whether they can bounce back strongly. A club of their stature should be competing in the top flight regularly.

They will need to plug the gaps in their squad to bounce back strongly.