Iraola still unsure over two Liverpool players who may struggle for playing time

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool must make firm decisions over two talented players who risk spending another campaign on the fringes.



Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa have both publicly expressed happiness at Anfield, but competition for attacking and midfield places could leave them with limited opportunities under Andoni Iraola.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Liverpool have already added Jérémy Jacquet and Víctor Muñoz, while their priority remains signing another high-level winger.

The Reds still need useful squad depth following Mohamed Salah’s departure and several injury problems, but retaining players without a realistic pathway to regular football would help neither the club nor their careers.

Doubts over the future of two Liverpool players remain

According to The Athletic, Elliott and Chiesa remain unusual cases within Liverpool’s transfer plans.

Both want to stay, yet Iraola must decide whether either player offers qualities that justify a meaningful role in his new system.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Elliott has returned from a disappointing Aston Villa loan determined to earn a second chance, but competition from Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai and other midfielders makes regular starts difficult.

Chiesa also faces a crowded attacking department, and Liverpool’s pursuit of another winger would push him further down the order.

Liverpool could still need them because Elliott provides creativity between the lines, while Chiesa offers pace and experience across both wings.

However, occasional substitute appearances may not be enough to keep either satisfied.

Reds need to make a decision soon on Elliott & Chiesa

TEAMtalk has reported that Elliott could attract interest from Crystal Palace if he fails to convince Iraola, while Chiesa continues to have admirers in Italy.

Those links give Liverpool alternatives, but interested clubs may wait until later in the window before making offers, hoping the Reds lower their demands.

Elliott deserves a genuine opportunity during pre-season because his technical ability could suit Iraola’s fast, combination-based football.

Chiesa’s situation looks more difficult, especially if Liverpool complete another major winger signing.

Liverpool should not force either player out, but clarity is essential. Selling them for sensible fees could create wages and funds for priority additions, while holding onto both without offering regular minutes would only delay an inevitable decision.

Liverpool make Cody Gakpo decision amid rising interest from Premier League rivals