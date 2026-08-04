English midfielder told by Man United to leave the club this summer

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are prepared to sell Toby Collyer as Michael Carrick continues reshaping his midfield ahead of the new campaign.



The academy graduate once appeared capable of earning a long-term first-team role, but injuries and limited opportunities have stalled his progress.

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United have strengthened the position significantly during the current window, leaving the 22-year-old facing an increasingly difficult route into Carrick’s plans.

A permanent move may now suit everyone, especially if a Championship club can offer him regular starts, responsibility and the opportunity to rebuild momentum after two disrupted loan spells.

Man United make decision on Toby Collyer

According to The Sun, United have informed Collyer that he can leave permanently, with several Championship clubs expressing interest.

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He was left out of the senior squad for the pre-season victory over Atlético Madrid and instead represented the under-21 side against Altrincham Town, offering another indication of his current position in the hierarchy.

Collyer previously spent time with West Bromwich Albion and Hull City, although injuries prevented him from establishing the consistency he needed.

Championship clubs could still value his energy, discipline and ball-winning ability, particularly teams looking for a young midfielder capable of protecting the defence.

Multiple interested sides may also help United secure a reasonable fee rather than losing him cheaply before his contract enters its final stages.

New signings have blocked Collyer’s pathway

talkSPORT reports that the arrivals of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos have pushed Collyer further away from first-team football.

Kobbie Mainoo remains central to United’s plans, while younger midfielder Tyler Fletcher has also moved ahead of him.

United’s window has therefore improved the quality and depth of Carrick’s midfield, even though another addition could still arrive.

From United’s perspective, selling Collyer is understandable. Keeping him as a fringe player would do little for his development and could reduce his value further.

However, the club should include a sell-on percentage or matching-right clause because he still possesses useful physical and defensive qualities.

A competitive Championship move is the right next step. Regular football could reveal whether injuries have merely delayed his progress or whether he has reached his ceiling at United.

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