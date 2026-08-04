Daniel Farke, manager of Leeds United acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Leeds United secured safety in the Premier League last season, and they are now looking to improve the team significantly.

According to Sky Sports reporter Zinny Boswell, Leeds United are looking to bring in a backup goalkeeper, a winger, a central midfielder, a fullback, and another striker after signing James Trafford.

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Leeds need multiple additions

They will be hoping to establish themselves as regulars in the Premier League, and they need to keep improving the team in order to stay up. They have been linked with multiple quality players in recent months, and it remains to be seen who they end up signing.

They need more depth in the goalkeeping department, and they are expected to sign James Trafford from Manchester City. He needs regular gametime, and he needs to leave Manchester City to play more often. Joining Leeds United would be ideal for him. He is highly rated in England, and he has a bright future. He could develop into a key player for the club.

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Can Leeds bring in the right additions?

Meanwhile, Leeds United need more cutting-edge in the final third as well. They were overly dependent on Dominic Calvert-Lewin last season. They need more quality in the wide areas and centrally. It remains to be seen whether they can add more creativity and goals to the team.

Meanwhile, they are looking to add more depth to the defensive unit as well. A dynamic defender who can operate on the flanks as well as centrally would be ideal.

They should also look to add more control in the middle of the park, and a complete midfielder would be ideal. They need someone who can control the tempo of the game and help out defensively.