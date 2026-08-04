Liverpool make Cody Gakpo decision amid rising interest from Premier League rivals

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have made it clear that weakening their forward line is not part of their summer strategy, despite Tottenham expressing interest in Cody Gakpo.



The Dutch international remains one of the most versatile attackers in Andoni Iraola’s squad, offering cover on the left wing and through the centre.

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Liverpool already need another wide forward following Mohamed Salah’s departure, so allowing an established option to join a Premier League rival would create an unnecessary problem.

Their transfer window has focused on finding a new match-winner, with Bradley Barcola among the leading targets, rather than dismantling the attacking depth already available.

Liverpool have firm stance on Cody Gakpo

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have no intention of selling Gakpo even though Tottenham have made their admiration known.

Spurs are searching for another attacker capable of playing across the frontline as Roberto De Zerbi continues his expensive squad rebuild.

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Liverpool’s position is understandable. Gakpo brings physical strength, intelligent movement and dependable availability across several attacking roles.

While his performances have sometimes lacked consistency, removing him before signing a replacement would leave Iraola short of experienced options.

Liverpool’s window has therefore reached an important stage: they must add a winger capable of replacing Salah’s output without creating another vacancy by selling Gakpo.

Reds must not strengthen a Premier League rival

Sky Sports reports that Liverpool would not consider a departure until a replacement had arrived, while Gakpo’s long contract means he would not be available cheaply.

The same source says Liverpool are preparing an approach for Barcola, although Paris Saint-Germain’s huge valuation makes that transfer difficult.

Tottenham’s interest could still influence matters if they submit an exceptional offer, particularly as their aggressive spending shows they are willing to invest heavily.

However, selling to Spurs would strengthen a domestic rival while placing even greater pressure on Liverpool’s recruitment team.

Keeping Gakpo is the correct decision. Barcola should arrive to increase competition, not simply replace another attacker.

Sources: Liverpool have a ‘Plan B’ in place if deal for Barcola becomes difficult to complete