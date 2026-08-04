Head coach Andoni Iraola of Liverpool FC reacts during the second half of a preseason friendly against Leeds United at Soldier Field on August 2, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to add more quality on the flanks before the summer transfer window closes, and Brighton attacker Yankuba Minteh is on their radar.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, they are working on a deal to sign Bradley Barola from PSG as well.

Minteh is likely to be a cheaper alternative for Liverpool. It remains to be seen whether they can sign the French international from PSG, who appears to be the first choice target.

Meanwhile, Minteh has done well in the Premier League with Brighton, and he could prove to be a handy option for Liverpool in the attack. They need explosive pace and flair in the final third, and they have already signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna. They need more quality in the wide areas, and the Brighton attacker could be very useful for them as well.

He is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact at Liverpool. The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the country will be exciting for the attacker. However, it will be difficult for Liverpool to convince Brighton to sell the player for a reasonable amount of money.

The Seagulls are likely to demand a lot of money. According to the report, the 22-year-old could cost around £70 million. It is a lot of money for a young player who is still largely unproven.

Liverpool need to invest in someone who can make an immediate impact next season. They have lost one of the best attackers in the club’s history in Mohamed Salah, and replacing him properly will be a top priority. It remains to be seen who they end up with.