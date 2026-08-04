Man United told to sign Chelsea player if they want to challenge for the league title

(Photo by Michael Regan, Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been told that signing Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández could transform them into genuine Premier League title challengers.



Former England striker Emile Heskey believes the Argentina international would provide the control, creativity and authority Michael Carrick still needs in the centre of the pitch.

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United have already strengthened their midfield during the transfer window, but Casemiro’s departure removed valuable experience and defensive presence.

Fernández would not be an identical replacement, yet his ability to dictate matches and progress possession could help United compete more consistently with Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Heskey backs Man United to target Fernández

Speaking via Metro, Heskey encouraged United to make an ambitious move for the Chelsea midfielder.

“Midfield is an area that Manchester United can definitely improve, and Enzo Fernandez would help,” he said.

“With Casemiro leaving earlier in the summer, they need to replace that presence. He had a very good end to the season and will be missed.

“I think Enzo Fernandez could be the one to come in and replace him. And if they get him, I can see them as title challengers.

“They’ve always had the players, Manchester United, but the systems played by previous managers haven’t always suited them.

“If they get the system right, there’s no reason they shouldn’t be challenging Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool for the title.”

Chelsea stance makes transfer extremely difficult

The suggestion makes sense tactically, but completing the deal would be enormously difficult.

Sky Sports reported that Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso wants Fernández to remain at Stamford Bridge, while the midfielder’s long contract gives the club complete control over negotiations.

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United need someone who can receive the ball under pressure, control the tempo and connect midfield with attack.

Fernández offers all three qualities, but Chelsea would demand a huge fee and would be reluctant to strengthen a direct domestic rival.

Interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City could complicate matters further by creating competition or encouraging Chelsea to sell abroad instead.

Fernández would significantly improve United, but Heskey’s title prediction may be slightly optimistic.

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