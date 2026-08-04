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Jhon Lucumi has been linked with a move away from Bologna this summer, and he has been linked with clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Colombian defender will be out of contract next summer, and the Italian outfit is under pressure to sell him. They will not want to lose him for free next year.

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, Manchester United are interested in adding more depth to the defensive unit, and they have made their move for the South American. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

The player will cost around €25 million, and Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line. Lucumi is at the peak of his career right now, and he will look to hit the ground running in English football. If he manages to adapt to the Premier League quickly, the transfer could prove to be a major bargain.

On the other hand, Chelsea are interested in the South American defender as well. They were quite vulnerable at the back last season, and they need to tighten up defensively if they want to fight for trophies next season and return to the Champions League.

Lucumi has the quality to improve both teams, and both clubs have the resources to afford him as well. It remains to be seen where the 28-year-old ends up. He should look to join a club where he will play regularly. He will not want to sit on the bench at a big club at this stage of his career.

Bologna’s asking price is quite reasonable for a player of his quality, and the English clubs should look to wrap up the move quickly.