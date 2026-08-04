Rashford is being lined up for blockbuster move as Man United exit becomes inevitable

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Fenerbahçe are considering an ambitious move that could provide Manchester United with a solution to Marcus Rashford’s uncertain future.



The Turkish giants want another established attacker capable of adding pace, goals and international experience as they strengthen their squad for a title challenge.

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Rashford would give them a natural option from the left while also covering centrally when required.

Their transfer window has already shown serious ambition, but completing this deal would require a major financial commitment because of the England international’s wages and Man United’s desire to receive a meaningful fee rather than approve another temporary departure.

Fenerbahçe line up expensive attacking plan

According to The Sun, Fenerbahçe are prepared to “break the bank” to convince Rashford to continue his career in Istanbul.

He has returned to United following a productive loan spell at Barcelona, where he contributed regularly before the Spanish champions decided against completing a permanent transfer.

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Fenerbahçe need another major attacking presence despite already strengthening their frontline.

Reuters confirmed that the club signed Mason Greenwood from Marseille for €39 million, highlighting the scale of their ambition.

Adding Rashford would create a dangerous and flexible forward line, although placing two expensive English attackers in the same squad would significantly increase expectations and wage costs.

Man United exit is only a matter of time for Rashford

The move makes sense for Fenerbahçe, but convincing Rashford may prove more difficult than reaching an agreement with United.

The forward previously prioritised remaining at the highest European level, and he may wait to see whether another Champions League club enters the race before accepting a move to Turkey.

Fenerbahçe are also considering Rafael Leão and Ismaïla Sarr.

Those alternatives could reduce their willingness to meet United’s full demands, while progress for either winger could quickly end the pursuit.

Conversely, another European club approaching Rashford would strengthen his negotiating position and make Fenerbahçe’s task even harder.

United should welcome serious talks because a permanent sale would remove a major salary and create additional transfer funds.

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