Liverpool have a 'Plan B' in place if deal for Barcola becomes difficult to complete

Liverpool are refusing to let their pursuit of a new winger depend entirely on negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain.



Bradley Barcola remains the leading candidate to inherit the attacking responsibility left by Mohamed Salah, with his pace, direct running and ability to play on either flank making him an attractive fit for Andoni Iraola.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

However, PSG’s enormous valuation has forced the Reds to prepare alternatives.

Liverpool’s window has already brought defender Jérémy Jacquet and winger Víctor Muñoz to Anfield, but neither arrival completely fills the creative and goalscoring gap left by Salah.

Another high-level attacker is therefore still required before the squad can be considered ready.

Liverpool have decided back up options

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool remain in club-to-club discussions with PSG and are willing to invest around €100 million.

Barcola is attracted to the Anfield project, but PSG are seeking between £140 million and £145 million before seriously considering a sale.

That difference explains why Bournemouth attacker Rayan has emerged as Liverpool’s Plan B.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The Brazilian already understands Iraola’s demanding style and would offer speed, strength and considerable development potential.

Yankuba Minteh is another powerful option, while Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo provides versatility across the frontline.

Liverpool need to keep those alternatives active. Spending weeks negotiating with PSG without progress could leave them scrambling late in the window, especially when their attack already requires greater depth and unpredictability.

Reds prepared in case deal for Barcola becomes complicated

The Guardian also reports that Barcola is Liverpool’s priority, but PSG’s valuation could require a British-record package.

That price is difficult to justify for a player who has not always been guaranteed a starting role in Paris, regardless of his potential.

Competition may further complicate Liverpool’s alternatives. Arsenal and Chelsea are monitoring Fernandez-Pardo, while Rayan has attracted interest from several major European clubs.

Rival approaches could raise prices and pressure Liverpool into making a quicker decision.

Barcola is the most complete and exciting option, but Liverpool should not pay whatever PSG demand simply because he is seen as Salah’s successor.

Rayan offers familiarity with Iraola, Minteh brings Premier League experience, and Fernandez-Pardo may provide better long-term value.

Liverpool’s best move is to remain ambitious without becoming emotionally attached to one target.

Liverpool and Manchester United “actively scouting” €40m defensive powerhouse