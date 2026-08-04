Roberto De Zerbi during his time as Marseille manager (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are on the lookout for a goalscorer this summer, and they have been offered the chance to sign the United States International Folarin Balogun.

According to a report from The Sun, the player has been offered to the north London club via an intermediary, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to take up the opportunity.

The former Arsenal player has done quite well for Monaco last season, and he impressed in the World Cup as well. His representatives have approached Tottenham directly over a potential move, and he could prove to be an interesting option for the north London club.

Dominic Solanke has not been able to score goals consistently, and Tottenham need more quality in the final third. They need someone who can share the goalscoring burden with the England international, and the United States striker could be quite handy for them.

Balogun left Arsenal after making just two appearances in the Premier League, and he might feel that he has unfinished business in English football. There is no doubt that he has the quality to thrive in England and he could be an important player for Tottenham. It remains to be seen whether Monaco is prepared to sanction his departure for a reasonable amount of money.

He had an impressive campaign with the French outfit last year, scoring 19 goals and adding five assists. He also scored three goals at the World Cup.

If he is made available for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could be an interesting opportunity for Tottenham.