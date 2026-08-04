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Tottenham Hotspur are looking to add more quality to the attacking unit, and they have identified the Barcelona star Ferran Torres as a potential target.

According to TEAMtalk, they have maintained contact with the player’s representatives and have made it clear they would like to sign him if he is interested in returning to the Premier League.

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Ferran Torres could be a superb signing

The Spanish International had a very impressive season with Barcelona last year, and he became a hero for his country in the World Cup when he scored the winning goal in the final against Argentina.

It will be interesting to see if the Spanish International is prepared to return to the Premier League. He has played for Manchester City in the past, and he knows the League well. He’s a dynamic attacker who can operate anywhere across the front three. He will add goals and creativity to the team. Tottenham need someone like him, and he would be an excellent option.

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Torres could be on his way out

Meanwhile, Barcelona are lacking depth in the attacking unit, and they might not want to lose a handy player like him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Torres scored 21 goals last season and picked up three assists along the way.

The Spanish International is in the final year of his contract with Barcelona, and they will be under pressure to renew his deal. If he refuses to sign a new contract with them, they will have no option but to sell the player this summer. They will not want to lose a player like him for free next year.

Tottenham have a golden opportunity to snap him up for a reasonable amount of money, and they should do everything in their power to get the deal done.