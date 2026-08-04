Tottenham keep 'very good dribbler' on radar as De Zerbi eyes attacking additions

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are maintaining their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jean-Mattéo Bahoya as Roberto De Zerbi continues searching for more speed and creativity in wide areas.



Spurs need another direct attacker following their long-running struggle to replace Son Heung-min’s influence, while injury problems involving several creative players have increased the need for reliable depth.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Their transfer window has already strengthened midfield and defence with major additions including Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke.

However, another winger remains a priority, even though Bahoya is currently viewed as a secondary option rather than the player Tottenham are determined to sign.

Tottenham involved in talks with winger’s representatives

According to The Athletic, Tottenham held discussions with Bahoya’s representatives before the transfer window opened to establish whether he would consider moving to the Premier League.

Spurs have not yet approached Eintracht Frankfurt, underlining that their interest remains exploratory rather than advanced.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Bahoya would offer the acceleration, dribbling and one-against-one threat De Zerbi wants from his wide players.

He is also young enough to develop into a valuable long-term asset rather than simply providing short-term squad cover.

However, Tottenham’s continued interest in more established targets means Frankfurt are unlikely to receive an official proposal unless other negotiations fail.

Markus Krösche, Eintracht Frankfurt board member for sport, described the French winger as a ‘very good dribbler‘.

Spurs cannot waste time in making a decision

Sky Sports reports that Tottenham have been searching for a winger for more than a year, with Manchester City attacker Savinho among their preferred options.

The same source names Arsenal as another club to have watched Bahoya, while teams elsewhere in Europe and Saudi Arabia have also been linked with him.

That competition could force Spurs to accelerate their plans if Savinho or other priority moves become unrealistic.

Frankfurt would also be in a stronger position to demand a substantial fee if several clubs begin negotiations.

Bahoya is an exciting alternative, but Tottenham should not treat him as a last-minute backup. His pace fits De Zerbi’s system, yet he would still require patience and adaptation.

Tottenham submit opening bid for €55m-rated attacking sensation